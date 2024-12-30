Prices for electricity and gas to fall from January to March

Households in Singapore can expect to see a dip in electricity and gas prices from January to March 2025, due to lower energy costs.

The electricity tariff will fall by 3.4 per cent or 0.98 cent per kilowatt hour (kWh) before GST, said SP Group on Monday (Dec 30).

This translates to a revised pricing of 28.12 cents per kWh, down from the current 29.10 cents.

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for a family living in a four-room HDB flat, for example, will drop by $3.58.

Electricity bills are calculated using four components, including the cost of energy and the cost of operating the power stations, among others.

SP Group said it reviews electricity tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by industry regulator the Energy Market Authority (EMA). Fees may also fluctuate due to global fuel prices.

City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, also announced on Monday that gas prices will also fall by 0.25 cents per kWh for the next three months, due to lower fuel costs.

The revised gas tariff will be 22.72 cents per kWh (before GST), down from 22.97 cents per kWh.

Gas tariffs are also reviewed every quarter in accordance with guidelines set by EMA. They can also fluctuate because of global fuel prices.

[[nid:703637]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com