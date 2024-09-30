Prices for gas and electricity to fall from October to December

SINGAPORE — Gas and electricity tariffs will go down for the next three months due to lower energy and fuel costs.

From Oct 1 to Dec 31, households supplied by grid operator SP Group will see a 2.6 per cent decrease in electricity tariffs compared with the previous quarter, the group said in a statement on Sept 30.

For households, this amounts to a tariff of 29.10 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) before the goods and services tax, down from 29.88 cents currently.

With the new tariff, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room Housing Board flats will decrease by $3 before GST, dropping from $114.92 to $111.92.

The drop in tariff — by 0.78 cent per kWh — is due to lower energy costs, said SP Group.

City Energy, the producer and retailer of piped gas, said in a separate statement on Sept 30 that gas tariffs will decrease by 0.45 cent per kWh over the same period, also due to lower costs.

This means households will pay 22.97 cents per kWh before GST, down from 23.42 cents.

With GST, the revised gas tariff amounts to 25.04 cents.

Electricity and gas tariffs fluctuate quarterly due to volatile global fuel prices.

PHOTO: SP Group

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.