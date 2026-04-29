Primary 1 registration exercise begins on June 30

The registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2027 will run from June 30 to Oct 30, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (April 29).

Children born between January 2, 2020, and January 1, 2021, must either participate in this year's Primary 1 registration exercise for admission in January 2027, or enrol in the Junior 1 or Primary 1 programme of a government-funded Special Education School (SPED).

Parents can find more information on the Primary 1 registration process, registration phases, eligibility criteria and user guides on MOE's website.

They can then register their children for Primary 1 through MOE's registration portal using their Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication to log in. The portal will also contain information on the schools which their child is eligible to register in.

Those who require assistance during registration may contact the school of their choice via email or telephone, between 9am to 4.30pm, during the registration period, said MOE, adding that only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration.

The key phases and corresponding dates for this year's Primary 1 registration exercise are:

Phase Registration period Date of results release From To 1 June 30 9am July 2 4.30pm July 8 2A July 9 9am July 10 4.30pm July 17 2B July 20 9am July 21 4.30pm July 27 2C July 28 9am July 30 4.30pm Aug 11 2C Supplementary Aug 17 9am Aug 18 4.30pm Aug 27

School vacancies information

The list of primary schools and the total number of vacancies in each school can be found on MOE's Primary 1 registration website.

MOE said that the number of available vacancies and applicants will be updated during each phase to support parents during their selection

However, parents should also note that these numbers are not final and may be subject to changes when applicants withdraw or make changes to their registration.

After the end of each registration phase, parents can find the finalised information on schools which have sufficient vacancies to admit all applicants without the need to ballot.

Last year, 84 out of 179 primary schools accepting students in 2026 were oversubscribed, with all but four of these oversubscribed schools conducting ballots.

The ministry encouraged parents to consider a range of schools and assess how their respective programmes can best meet the learning needs, interests and strengths of their children.

They may also wish to consider schools which are "reasonably close" to home to reduce commuting time and ensure better transport options.

Primary 1 cohort size to shrink

MOE also informed parents that it will gradually reduce the Primary 1 intake for the majority of primary schools over the coming years, starting from the upcoming Primary 1 registration exercise.

This is in response to changing demographics and new housing developments, while minimising the need for school mergers or relocations.

Meanwhile, international students will register in Phase 3 of the registration exercise, after all Singapore citizens and permanent residents have been allocated places.

Parents of prospective international students who wish to participate in Phase 3 can submit an indication of interest via MOE's online form from 9am on May 19 to 4.30pm on May 25.

They may also wish to note that school admission at Phase 3 is not guaranteed as there may only be limited vacancies left by then.

Use of false information for registration

Parents are reminded to use their official residential address reflected on their identity cards.

A child who gains priority admission into a school through the Home-School Distance category must live at the address used for registration for a period of no less than 30 months from the commencement of the exercise on June 30.

Those who wish to register their children using the address of the child's grandparents or the parent's siblings, such as those who act as caregivers, should make the alternative child-care arrangement by completing a declaration form online.

This should be completed between 9am on June 29 and 4.30pm on July 27.

MOE advised parents to submit their declaration early as a three working day period is required to process the declaration.

Parents must also receive an approval email from MOE before they can proceed to register their child for Primary 1 using the caregiver's address.

It also warned that those found to have provided false information during the registration exercise will be referred to the police for investigation.

"If a child is found to have successfully registered in a school based on false information or is unable to comply with the 30 month stay requirement, MOE will transfer the child to another school with remaining vacancies.

"MOE will retain sole discretion in the school transfer," MOE added.

Parents of prospective Primary 1 students will be able to download and register for MOE's Parents Gateway app on their mobile devices using their Singpass account.

The app will allow parents to receive updates and information on the Primary 1 registration exercise process and requirements.

They will also be able to receive information on administrative tasks before the first school day, such as the purchase of school uniforms and textbooks.

"Parents are encouraged to prepare early and refer to the MOE website for the latest updates on the registration exercise and the documents required for registration," the ministry said.

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editor@asiaone.com