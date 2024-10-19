Primary school vice-principal resigns following rumours of affair with student's parent

A primary school vice-principal has resigned after allegations of him having an extramarital affair with a student's parent surfaced online.

Photos of the alleged affair first appeared on Thursday (Oct 17) in a Facebook post from a netizen claiming to be his wife.

The post, which sparked a flurry of comments, has since been taken down.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said that they are aware of the incident and are looking into the matter.

The vice-principal in question has tendered his resignation and is currently on leave.

The affected school will continue to closely monitor the teachers' and students' condition, and provide support when necessary.

MOE added that the personal conduct of school leaders must be maintained at high standards to safeguard the integrity and reputation of public service.

