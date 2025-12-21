Inmate and escorting officer get trapped in prison vehicle after crash on CTE, rescued by SCDF

An inmate and an escorting officer were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after they were tapped in a prison vehicle following a chain collision along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (Dec 19).

The inmate had attended a medical appointment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was being transported to Selarang Park Complex in Upper Changi Road. Two escorting officers were with him in the prison vehicle, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Saturday.

A private vehicle rear-ended the prison vehicle while it was on the CTE towards Seletar Expressway, after Jalan Bahagia. The prison vehicle then hit another private vehicle in front of it.

As a result of the accident, the inmate and one of the escorting officers were trapped at the rear of the prison vehicle. SCDF officers used hydraulic rescue equipment to free them.

The inmate and both escorting offices sustained minor injuries. The inmate was sent to Changi General Hospital and was discharged after medical treatment.

SPS said it is assisting with police investigations.

