Pritam Singh's appeal verdict: Hearing set for Dec 4

Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh will have the hearing for his appeal verdict heard on Dec 4.

The upcoming hearing comes exactly one month after the High Court heard Singh's appeal on Nov 4.

According to the public hearing list, the hearing will start at 9.45am.

Singh is appealing against his conviction by the State Courts which found him guilty of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

At the heart of the issue is whether Singh had lied to the parliamentary committee about how he handled the Raeesah Khan incident.

During the trial in February 2025, Singh's lawyer Andre Jumabhoy argued that his the Workers' Party (WP) chief had "no involvement" in the "original lie" or the fact that Khan chose to tell the lie in the first place.

In court during the appeal hearing last month, questions were raised by Justice Steven Chong over Singh's inaction for eight weeks, "doing nothing", following a meeting with then-party member Khan at his house on Aug 8, 2021.

There were also debates over the context of what Singh meant by "I will not judge you".

The High Court's decision on appeal is final.

Justice Chong will deliver the verdict.

[[nid:724886]]

editor@asiaone.com