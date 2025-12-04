WP chief Pritam Singh's appeal for lying to Parliament dismissed

Workers' Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh's appeal against conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee in 2021 was dismissed by the High Court on Thursday (Dec 4).

In delivering the verdict, Justice Steven Chong said he found that Principal District Judge Luke Tan's decision to convict Singh, 49, in February of lying to the Committee of Privileges was supported by evidence.

"From the time Singh learnt about the untruth to the time it was decided Ms (Raeesah) Khan should clarify the untruth... the appellant was hoping that he would not have to deal with it," said the judge.

Singh paid the $14,000 fine right after the court session on Thursday morning.

"Might as well get it done," he told reporters at the payment station, accompanied by his lawyers Andre Jumabhoy and Aristotle Eng, along with his father Amarjit Singh.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Singh said he was "disappointed" with the verdict, but accepted the judgment "fully and without reservation".

"Some of you would have followed this matter for some time. I certainly took too long to respond to Raeesah's lie in Parliament. I take responsibility for that," he said.

"This has been a long journey. Throughout it all, I have done my best to act with sincerity and fulfil my responsibilities to Parliament, and to Singaporeans. My commitment in that regard remains unchanged," he added.

Singh also said he will continue serving Singaporeans and speaking up for them, alongside WP colleagues. "Your support reminds me of the importance of the work that we do and how important it is that your trust is not taken for granted," he added.

Raeesah Khan's lies

Ahead of the High Court verdict on Thursday, Singh, 49, arrived at the Supreme Court at 9.34am.

Fellow WP members Fadli Fawzi and Gerald Giam were also spotted at the Supreme Court building earlier in the morning.

The verdict on Thursday marks the end of the saga which started over a lie told in Parliament by former WP MP Raeesah Khan in August 2021.

Exactly a month ago, Singh appealed against his conviction of falsely testifying to the parliamentary committee over Khan's lies in Parliament regarding a sexual assault case that she accused the police of mishandling.

Singh was found guilty this February of two counts of lying under oath about how he handled Khan's untruth, and fined $14,000 in total.

At the appeal hearing, Justice Chong had questioned Singh's lawyer Jumabhoy on why there had been no action during the "critical" eight-week period after Khan lied in a Parliament sitting.

Justice Chong and Jumabhoy also debated over the context of how Singh's phrase "I will not judge you" to Khan was used.

