Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Pritam Singh attends Eunos $10 grocery truck event, takes part in birthday celebration

Pritam Singh attends Eunos $10 grocery truck event, takes part in birthday celebration
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was seen attending Team Eunos' recent $10 grocery truck initiative at Blk 142 Bedok Reservoir Road.
PHOTO: Facebook/Pritam Singh
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONMay 25, 2026 11:19 AMBYEsther Lam

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh made an appearance at a Team Eunos grocery event, even joining in a birthday celebration for a team member.

Photos of the event shared in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 23) showed Singh interacting with and packing groceries for residents. 

Singh shared that Team Eunos held one of their $10 grocery truck initiatives, targeting Blue CHAS card holders, at Blk 142 Bedok Reservoir Road in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC earlier that day. 

He added that they also celebrated a birthday with a cake from a neighbourhood bakery. 

Despite the "hot and humid" weather, he thanked the team for putting in the hard work and effort. 

Singh is MP for the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC.

Under the community grocery truck initiative, residents who are Blue CHAS card holders can pay $10 in exchange for a range of everyday groceries including fruit, eggs, rice, biscuits and bread, which cost far more than $10 in total. 

[[nid:731143]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com 

Pritam SinghVolunteeringshoppingSingapore Politicians
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.