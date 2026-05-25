Pritam Singh attends Eunos $10 grocery truck event, takes part in birthday celebration

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh made an appearance at a Team Eunos grocery event, even joining in a birthday celebration for a team member.

Photos of the event shared in a Facebook post on Saturday (May 23) showed Singh interacting with and packing groceries for residents.

Singh shared that Team Eunos held one of their $10 grocery truck initiatives, targeting Blue CHAS card holders, at Blk 142 Bedok Reservoir Road in the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC earlier that day.

He added that they also celebrated a birthday with a cake from a neighbourhood bakery.

Despite the "hot and humid" weather, he thanked the team for putting in the hard work and effort.

Singh is MP for the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC.

Under the community grocery truck initiative, residents who are Blue CHAS card holders can pay $10 in exchange for a range of everyday groceries including fruit, eggs, rice, biscuits and bread, which cost far more than $10 in total.

[[nid:731143]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com