'Oh, that's expensive': Pritam Singh guesses grocery prices, shocked by cost of luncheon meat and pastries

Workers' Party chief and Aljunied GRC MP Pritam Singh was shocked by the price of groceries while playing a game of The Price is Right! in a Facebook video posted on Sunday (March 8).

In the two-minute long video, Singh stands at a HDB carpark as he is quizzed on the cost of everyday products.

The biggest surprises to him were items like a can of luncheon meat, a bottle of soft drink and gula melaka pineapple pastries.

Starting off with a bottle of floor cleaner, Singh was pretty accurate with his guess of $4, one cent more than the actual price.

He was then handed a 1.5-litre bottle of soft drink which he guessed cost $1. When told it cost $2.10, the 49-year-old gave a suspicious side-eye.

He quipped: "I can get it for $1 from somewhere, I'm sure."

His next guess was $2.10 for a can of luncheon meat and his eyes went wide with shock when he found out it cost $6.90.

He was even more surprised when he was told that was the sale price, while the original price was $8.90.

"Ooh, that's expensive," he said. "Looks like I expect my groceries to be cheaper than what they really are!"

Another shocker was a packet of gula melaka pineapple pastries. Singh made a rough guess of $5 while it's actual price was $12.80, drawing a gasp.

Came close on several other prices

400g packet of Milo powder

Singh's guess: $3

Actual cost: $5.40

Fresh eggs (carton of 10)

Singh's guess: $2.50

Actual cost: $2.85

1-litre carton of milk

Singh's guess: $2.30

Actual cost: $3.15 (with 28 per cent off)

Oranges

Singh's guess: $0.40 to S$0.50 each

Actual cost: $3.95 for four oranges (roughly $1 each)

Peanut butter crackers

Singh's guess: $3.50

Actual cost: $3.63

At the end, Singh's estimated total based on his guesses was $62.28, compared to the actual total of $73.28.

The video caption noted that Team Eunos' upcoming grocery truck event would be held on March 21 at Blk 672 (junction of Jalan Damai and Bedok Reservoir Road).

"If you are a Blue CHAS card holder residing at Blk 633 to 672 (Jalan Tenaga & Jalan Damai), do keep a lookout for the posters in your lift cars and register with us!"

Singh is MP for the Eunos ward of Aljunied GRC.

Under the community grocery truck initiative, residents who are Blue CHAS card holders can pay $10 in exchange for a range of everyday groceries including fruit, eggs, rice, biscuits and bread, which cost far more than $10 in total.

