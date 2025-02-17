Pritam Singh intends to contest in upcoming General Election

Workers' Party (WP) chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has confirmed that he intends to contest in the upcoming General Election.

This is consistent with advice he has received that he will not be disqualified from being a member of parliament, Singh said while speaking to media outside the State Courts after his sentencing.

On Monday (Feb 17), the WP chief was handed a fine of $7,000 per charge after he was found guilty of two charges of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Principal District Judge Luke Tan imposed the maximum fine, saying: "The court must send a message on the importance of giving truthful information when under oath and this can be done by imposing the maximum fine, especially in a case such as this."

In a statement posted to the WP Facebook page on the same day, party chair Sylvia Lim said that Singh has indicated he is appealing to the High Court against the court decision.

"The law must take its course and out of prudence, it would be unwise for the party to comment on the merits of the matter."

"The Workers' Party is no stranger to challenges and will rise to the occasion, as we have done many times in the past," Lim said.

"We are grateful to all who have stood by us through good times and bad, and will continue to work to earn the support of all Singaporeans."

A statement issued by the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday said that disqualification from being an MP under Singapore's Constitution is based on the sentence imposed for a single offence.

If a person is charged with multiple offences and the sentence imposed for each offence does not reach the disqualification threshold — imprisonment for a term of one year and above, or to a fine of $10,000 or more — the person is not disqualified from being an MP.

"The respective sentences for separate offences cannot be added together for this purpose," the ELD explained.

