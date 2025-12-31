Robust checks, balances more critical than ever amid unprecedented disruption: Pritam Singh

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Dec 31) said the party will continue to defend the rights of workers and all Singaporeans, call for institutional safeguards, and ensure that governance in Singapore remains transparent and accountable.

"As we look to the year ahead, the importance of robust checks and balances has never been more critical," he said in his New Year message.

Singh, who is also Leader of the Opposition, noted unprecedented disruption with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence transforming the workplace.

"In such times, the government must not only be efficient but also fair. Singaporean workers and families deal with Singaporean cost-of-living issues, job insecurities, and social realities which require policy empathy," he said.

"There is no kampung or hometown for Singaporeans to return to where they can retire or slow down the pace of life. Our lives are rooted in Singapore, and it follows that outcomes for Singaporeans and how they are doing on the ground will continue to matter greatly to the Workers' Party," he added.

Singh also noted that geopolitical conflicts and trade barriers have marked 2025, and will likely remain so for the future. And international developments could create domestic strains given Singapore's multiracial and multireligious society.

"While national survival and success drive our national interests, the primacy and importance of upholding international law and norms is in our national interest too. This is particularly critical for a small state like Singapore," he said.

'Balanced political system not a luxury'

In his message, Singh described the general election earlier this year as a "defining moment" for Singapore's democracy.

"It reinforced the importance of political diversity and the necessity of an opposition that provides a constructive check on the government and alternative ideas that can take our country forward," he said.

While the party consolidated its position in Aljunied, Sengkang and Hougang, he noted that the ruling People's Action Party regained significant ground in constituencies where the WP did not contest.

"This fact alone makes it clear how difficult opposition politics in Singapore truly is and will continue to be moving forward," he said.

"We are heartened that Singaporeans have chosen to walk this journey with us, acknowledging that a balanced political system is not a luxury, but a requirement for a stable and resilient Singapore," he added.

In his message, Singh also highlighted the WP's Parliamentary record in 2025, where MPs scrutinised government policies across a broad range of issues.

"As Leader of the Opposition, I emphasised that questioning the government is a vital feature of our system designed to ensure better results for all," he said, citing his call for transparency following the spate of rail disruptions.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Aljunied GRC MP and WP chairperson Sylvia Lim urged the Government to consider using economic tools such as sanctions on individuals to disrupt international scam centres, and also called for greater legal clarity in new doxxing laws.

In sectors such as education and social support, Singh noted that WP MPs proposed reforms to preschool funding and called for the equalisation of childcare subsidies regardless of maternal employment status, paid caregiving leave, and initiatives to improve access to career mentorship and skills development for lower-income households.

Economic and housing issues were also scrutinised by WP MPs, he added, including the impact of high state land prices on development costs, housing challenges faced by vulnerable families, and measuring progress beyond mere GDP.

"The journey ahead will be challenging, but we remain energised by the trust you have placed in us," said Singh.

"To all our residents, volunteers, and supporters, thank you for your unwavering belief in a better Singapore. Let us continue to work together to build a nation where every individual can lead a life of dignity, and where we look out for each other, regardless of our lot in life," he added.

