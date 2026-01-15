Pritam Singh's designation as Leader of the Opposition to end 'with immediate effect': PM Wong

Pritam Singh's designation as the Leader of the Opposition (LO) will end "with immediate effect", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 15).

In his statement, PM Wong highlighted how Parliament had voted to express its view that Singh was unsuitable for his role as LO, adding that Singh had disagreed with court findings and "maintained his innocence".

Explaining that Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter, PM Wong asserted that "questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process".

His conviction by the District Court on two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) followed by the dismissal of his appeal to the High Court is a "final and conclusive" legal outcome that must be respected, PM Wong said.

"Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO," he stated.

"Singh’s designation as the LO will therefore cease with immediate effect. This decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament."

PM Wong said he has invited the Workers' Party (WP) to nominate another elected MP that has not been implicated in earlier findings by the COP to serve as the next LO.

That member must also be capable of meeting the high standards expected of the office, he said.

In a letter to the WP, PM Wong noted that "the High Court judgement and the findings of the Committee of Privileges have implications for Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap".

He also stressed the importance of the LO, urging the WP to submit its nomination soon so that the position does not remain vacant for too long.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

WP responds

In a media statement, the WP confirmed that it received a letter from PM Wong addressed to its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

"We will deliberate on its contents carefully through our internal processes and respond in due course," the statement read.

Analysts weigh in

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Gillian Koh noted that the PM had invited the WP to nominate a replacement for Singh.

This act has "minimised the overall national political effect" of Singh being found guilty of lying on oath to Parliament, she explained.

She further weighed the paths that the WP could take - to decide not to nominate anyone "to reinforce in the public mind what has taken place", or to nominate someone to "lead the charge" ahead of the upcoming Budget season.

"It can play the victim card for political purposes, or it can choose to rise above it and reinforce its substantive policy standing going forward," Koh stated.

She added: "I think fair-minded, pragmatic Singaporeans would want him to support the nomination of a colleague as they would wonder why WP should give up the opportunity that it presents to strengthen the voice of the opposition."

'LO office will be vacant for next 2 to 3 months'

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan felt that there could be no rush for WP to nominate Singh's successor.

Assoc Prof Tan highlighted how the WP's disciplinary panel looking into Singh's misconduct is still investigating, adding that there may be a new secretary-general for the party after the inquiry.

"In the meantime, the optics of the LO not being the top dog in WP is something that the party will have to deliberate," he said.

"Singh is their most charismatic politician and no WP MP comes close in terms of charisma and popularity.

"Is the WP ready for another MP to upstage Singh at this point in time? I think the LO's office will be vacant for the next two to three months."

Moreover, Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) adjunct principal research fellow Tan Ern Ser told AsiaOne that WP MPs are likely to "continue to stand with Singh".

"However, I reckon much would also depend on the outcome of the disciplinary committee to investigate Singh, as well as the sentiment of members.

"I reckon they will not nominate (a new LO) for as long as they still stand with Singh."

A setback for Singapore's political system?

Prof Tan also felt that it would be a "wasted opportunity" should the WP not nominate an MP to the vacated position, describing this situation as a "setback" for Singapore's political system.

But independent political observer Felix Tan, stressed the nuance in Singh losing his position as LO.

"This development does not necessarily constitute a setback for Singapore's political system," he asserted, explaining that the WP has continued to fulfil its role as the opposition even when they did not hold the formal title of LO.

Furthermore, he felt that opposition voices have been represented in Parliament and even consistently gained significant traction, "contributing to more rigorous and substantive parliamentary debates".

On the other hand, Dr Tan acknowledges that the broader episode can still be seen as a setback.

He added: "It undermines hopes that Singaporean politics might move beyond entrenched political partisanship."

[[nid:728193]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com