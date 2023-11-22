Private-hire driver drove 22 hours in a day to win challenge, but some sound alarm on potential dangers

He was trying to win a challenge, but was this driver's actions putting others' lives at risk?

A private-hire driver recently won a Sentosa staycation in a challenge - but only after he spent nearly the entire day behind the wheel, according to a post on Facebook group Professional PHV Drivers Singapore on Sunday (Nov 19).

In order to win the challenge named 4sMission500, the driver began his day at 12.15am, spending 22 hours on the road, only taking a two-hour break. He earned a total of $1,017 that day.

According to the Facebook post, the driver said that his primary motivation was to "exceed his personal best record" and shared that he used a "decisive hunting and sweeping technique" to get passengers.

He also clarified that he typically drives for 12 to 14 hours a day.

"It's not healthy to drive 20 hours and above every day… I do not encourage anyone to do so."

While some netizens expressed support for the challenge, dubbing it a "PHV Iron Man", others did not.

"This challenge is a joke," one Facebook user wrote. "It does not reflect the real day-to-day earnings of a PHV driver. If one rushes for 22 hours and needs to rest two days to recover, it averages out to still be the same."

Some netizens, however, felt that this challenge held risks that should not have been taken, and described the challenge as having the "dumbest KPI, risking passengers' lives".

Wrote one: "Did he ask whether the passengers he fetched were willing to participate in this? Endangering passengers' safety for personal gain."

"You're lucky to be still alive and God bless the innocent drivers on the road," another commented.

A netizen also said: "Whoever came up with such challenges is endangering the lives of passengers and other road users. Have got to do better instead of encouraging risky acts."

Their fears were not unfounded, as there are dangers associated with driving for prolonged periods.

In 2013, a casino surveillance officer surnamed Hue took to the road after spending 12 hours with friends following a 12-hour work shift. He later got into an accident that left one dead and 11 injured.

A lower court in Singapore fined Hue the maximum amount of $10,000 and banned her from driving for five years, but prosecution appealed to have her jailed for "gross negligence" after driving without sleep for 24 hours.

The appeals court agreed, and Hue received four weeks imprisonment.

ALSO READ: 'You just get out': PHV driver goes on racist tirade after passenger shows up late

khooyihang@asiaone.com