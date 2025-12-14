Private jet from Singapore skids off runway in Hokkaido; 5 on board including child

A private jet which took off from Singapore's Changi Airport skidded off the runway after landing at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on Friday (Dec 12) evening.

The incident occurred shortly at about 6.40pm, reported Kyodo News Agency and Japan's NHK broadcasting network.

There were five passengers on board, including a small child, along with three flight attendants. No injuries were reported, according to firefighters who rushed to the scene.

The aircraft's fuselage was not damaged and there was no fire, added NHK.

One of the New Chitose Airport's two runways was closed, but other aircraft operation were not affected, according to Japanese broadcaster HBC News, which posted a video of the aftermath on its YouTube channel.

The aircraft appeared to have overshot the runway upon landing, coming to a stop on snow-covered ground.

The report added that it was snowing at New Chitose Airport at the time. Authorities are investigating the incident.

It was the second flight incident to have occurred in the region that day.

Earlier, a domestic flight from Sapporo to Akita diverted due to mechanical problems, landing at Hakodate airport, reported The Japan News.

None of the 26 passengers or crew on board were injured.

The cause of the incident was likely due to a frozen propeller, according to plane operator Hokkaido Air System.

Crew had contacted traffic control at 12.35pm to report that engine power was unstable shortly after taking off from Sapporo Okadama Airport.

The company cited the possibility that the plane's right propeller engine could have frozen, causing the rotation speed to become unstable.

It added that it would be possible to land the plane stably even if one of the propellers of the aircraft stops turning.

