Pro Bono SG to receive $3m from Ministry of Law to support free legal help services

The Ministry of Law has committed about $3 million over the next two years to support registered charity Pro Bono SG’s key programmes, including The Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS).

Originally a ground-up initiative, CLAS was established forty years ago to provide legal representation to accused persons facing non-capital charges in Singapore who cannot afford legal aid.

The Law Society Pro Bono Services (now known as Pro Bono SG) took over the administration of CLAS in 2007.

“Having a first-class [legal] system is one thing, but it being made accessible to everyone in our system and our society is quite something else,” said Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong at the Pro Bono SG Awards 2025 held on Friday (March 28).

CLAS has been receiving government funding since 2015 to institutionalise and support the availability of volunteer lawyers providing legal aid.

The Pro Bono SG Awards 2025

The dinner event at Fairmont Singapore brought together Pro Bono SG's top donors, volunteers and partners to recognise their dedication and support for its mission to provide accessible justice in Singapore.

A total of 140 awards were given to volunteer lawyers and supporters. Over 350 volunteers, partners and donors attended this event.

In the past year, Pro Bono SG benefitted 15,000 individuals and social impact organisations, raising $7 million through government grants and donations to fund its legal aid programmes and centres across Singapore.

Of this, an estimated $3 million came from donations, marking the largest amount ever raised by the charity.

In his speech, Minister Tong also applauded the charity’s efforts in recruiting 660 active volunteer lawyers, over 230 law school undergraduates and 200 non-legal volunteers over the past year.

Establishing pro bono as a sustainable practice

In his address, Dinesh Dhillon, chairman of Pro Bono SG, said: “The government can shape policy, they can invest in the legal system, but ultimately, it’s up to us, civil society, citizens, and the broader community in Singapore to play our part.”

Earlier this year, Pro Bono SG also launched the inaugural Pro Bono Weeks for seasoned pro bono practitioners to share their experience and commitment to the practice in hopes of inspiring the next generation of lawyers.

“Pro bono work, volunteering - it’s tough business. People don’t quite realise that… if you want to do something meaningful, it takes a lot of time and effort,” said lawyer Imran Rahim who was recognised for his work as chairman of Peguam.

Peguam is a Muslim-led organisation that provides pro bono legal services.

This organisation partners with Pro Bono SG to host monthly town hall sessions to advise lawyers handling cases under Muslim law.

“Some of our volunteers are Muslim Law practitioners, but there’re only so many of them. And so many more people need help,” Imran said, adding that these sessions not only facilitate information-sharing but also foster collaboration among a broader community of practitioners, working together to provide the best professional assistance to their beneficiaries.

