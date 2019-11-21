Probation not a 'soft option', says judge who spared jail term for NUS student convicted of outraging modesty

SINGAPORE - The judge who sentenced an NUS student to probation on a molestation charge has made clear that probation should not be seen as a "soft option".

"During the period of 21 months, he would have to perform 150 hours of community service, be subjected to a time curfew and attend offence-specific treatment programmes which will address any risk of reoffending and enable him to be a useful member of society," said District Judge Jasvender Kaur in judgment grounds issued earlier this month.

In September this year, Terence Siow was sentenced to 21 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman. Two similar charges were taken into consideration.

Siow, a National University of Singapore (NUS) student who was 22 at the time of the offence, admitted to touching the buttocks of the woman while travelling up the escalator of Serangoon MRT Station towards the control station exit at about 11.40pm on Sept 12, 2018.

He also admitted to two other charges related to touching the side of the victim's right with the back of his left hand. Both charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

"In my view, (probation) will be in the best interests of not only the accused but of society," said Judge Kaur.

Prosecutors, who are appealing against the sentence, had sought a six-week jail term, arguing that outrage of modesty offences were very serious, particularly when committed on public transport.

The prosecution, represented by DPPs Deborah Lee and Benedict Chan, said that Siow was an adult offender, adding that probation for such an offender is an exception and not the norm.