Problematic gaming prevalent among young adults in Singapore, shows need for 'third places': Experts

SINGAPORE — A study has found higher rates of problematic gaming and related problems, such as excessive gaming and depression, among young adults in Singapore than those reported abroad.

The study, led by Associate Professor in Psychology Peter Chew from James Cook University, looked at how common internet gaming disorder (IGD) and gaming disorder (GD) are among young adults here.

Both are behavioural addictions involving excessive, compulsive gaming, and have been recently added to two classification systems for mental disorders.

The study found that 10.3 per cent of participants met the criteria for IGD, while five per cent met the criteria for GD.

In comparison, prevalence rates for problematic gaming — an umbrella term used when assessing gaming issues broadly — are about 5.08 per cent in Asian regions and 2.72 per cent in Europe.

The study by Prof Chew, whose primary area of research is on behavioural addictions, surveyed 1,008 participants aged 18 to 40 and offers new local insights on the scale of gaming-related disorders among young adults.

Conducted in 2023, it was published in academic journal Psychiatric Quarterly in February 2025.

Observers said the findings point to a deeper need for connection and a "third place" — what urban sociologists call a social space outside home and school or work — with gaming increasingly filling that role for youth here.

Similar studies here have reported problematic gaming rates of 8.7 per cent among primary and secondary school children, and 15.4 per cent for college students.

Prof Chew's study defined IGD as excessive online gaming marked by symptoms such as loss of control, tolerance and withdrawal.

GD is referred to as persistent gaming behaviour, offline and online, that takes priority over other activities and causes impairment in daily life.

Males were more at risk than females, with 7.2 per cent to 14.6 per cent of them meeting the criteria for the disorders, compared with 2.8 per cent to 6.2 per cent for females.

Participants reported their gaming behaviours over 12 months in an online survey measuring their gaming motivations, mental health and sleep quality.

Those with disorders reported more time spent gaming, stronger desire for gaming motivations like fantasy and competition, more negative emotions like anxiety, and poorer sleep than those without.

Experts and youth counsellors said "push" factors such as stress, boredom and emotional struggles, alongside "pull" factors like immersive design and built-in rewards, can fuel problematic gaming.

The findings come amid growing concern in Singapore over excessive screen use, which some say reflect underlying struggles such as academic pressure, family stress, anxiety or depression.

"When people are stressed, they will look for forms of escape," said Prof Chew, adding that in some countries, this may take the form of alcohol or gambling.

But in Singapore, these outlets are relatively costly or restricted, he said.

In contrast, gaming and social media are easily accessible. "They're mostly free and unregulated. If you're tech savvy, it's very easy to just use them," he said.

Other "push" factors that drive problematic gaming include boredom and a search for connection, said Carmmen Lee, lead social worker at youth organisation Trybe.

She added that many youth she works with create virtual worlds where they can become the person they want to be.

"They may not have a good relationship with their family, but online, they may be able to have a different persona," Lee said. "This makes them feel needed, useful, and they want to continue to play that role."

S. B. Viknesan, principal counsellor at the National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health, said games today are becoming increasingly immersive, with technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

"You can have relationships in games, meet people," he said. "This can pull people in, especially those going through a stressful period in their lives."

Some games also feature gambling-like elements, such as loot boxes or in-game purchases, which can make them more addictive.

For children, phones offer a quick escape in a country where opportunities for play can seem limited, with restrictions around open spaces and schedules filled with tuition and extracurricular activities, Lee said.

The need for a 'third place'

Some like Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of Impart, believe that gaming is not all bad.

Many young people use games as a space to explore their identity and connect with peers, he said.

"A lot of youth spaces nowadays have adults there, but what young people need are third spaces where they are seen… where they can connect with other young people," Narasimman said, adding that this is part of Impart's mission as it works with youth facing adversities.

"Providing them positive childhood experiences in these spaces can be a buffer for adversities they face in their life," he added.

Calvin Leong, who oversees community programmes at Impart, said third places allow youth to be curious about their lives and behaviours — including gaming — without immediate judgment. Such spaces, which could be online or offline, like gyms and gatherings over hobbies, help build social skills, resilience and confidence.

Games help youth with low self-esteem find purpose, he said. "(They) show them that they can learn, and have the potential to do more than what they think they can."

Instead of demonising gaming, Narasimman and Leong distinguish between healthy gaming — which focuses on mastery, teamwork and connection — and unhealthy gaming, which encourages players to keep playing, often by giving small, frequent rewards and which features extreme violence.

Minecraft is an example of a "healthy game", which Impart uses to reach out to youth.

When gaming becomes problematic, Impart encourages youth to reflect on what the gaming experience provides for them, mirroring the approach used in third places.

"We want to let youth know that it's okay to be curious, it's okay to want to explore," Leong said. "We want our youth to find that spark in them again through these third spaces."

How to identify signs of harmful gaming

Preoccupation with gaming at the expense of other activities

Isolation from family, friends, or previously enjoyed social activities

Avoiding responsibilities or basic self-care (for example, skipping meals and neglecting hygiene)

Secretive behaviour around gaming or screen use

Anxiety, irritability or aggression when devices are taken away or access is restricted

High levels of stress, negative emotions, or mood swings tied to gaming

Declining school or work performance

Difficulty waking up in the morning or maintaining a regular sleep schedule

Financial strain from in-game purchases, subscriptions

Relationships with partners, peers or family suffering due to excessive gaming

Tips for healthy gaming and online habits

Take regular breaks from gaming

Engage in offline activities like sports, exercise or hobbies. Reinforce a balanced lifestyle that includes sleep, schoolwork, chores and family time alongside gaming

Talk to a trusted adult, family member or therapist if you are facing stress or difficult situations

Create a schedule or timetable to manage gaming and other activities

Ensure adequate sleep and self-care, even while gaming

Tips for parents to manage gaming

Use the internet with your children

Take interest in the games they are playing and friends they are making online

Teach children to recognise unhealthy behaviour like neglecting schoolwork, sleeping late

Take time daily to check in with your children on their school life, relationships

Establish clear family rules for internet use

Choose video games that are child-friendly and age-appropriate; try playing them first

Use parental controls to limit screen time and monitor game usage

Help children develop offline coping skills to manage stress, anxiety or other difficult emotions

[[nid:729174]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.