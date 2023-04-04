Progress Singapore Party's CEC elects Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai to be vice-chairman and secretary-general

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a couple of new key appointments on Tuesday (April 4).

The party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) voted on Monday for Non-Constituency Members of Parliament Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai to become its vice chairman and secretary-general respectively.

"The five new members in the CEC will bring with them a wide range of professional skills and experience. I look forward to working with them to charge a fruitful path to the next General Elections," Poa said in a video on PSP's social media platforms.

Leung added: "Our previous secretary-general Francis Yuen has laid a strong foundation for the party in the last two years.

"Now that the baton has been passed to me, I strive to bring PSP to greater heights and to realise a progressive, compassionate and inclusive Singapore."

This follows the party's announcement of a new 12-member CEC on March 26.

Poa and Leong succeed Wang Swee Chuang and Francis Yuen who stepped down from their positions along with the PSP's youth wing head Jess Chua.

The party said it has co-opted two additional members, Lim Cher Hong and Muhammad Taufik Bin Supan to the CEC.

The new CEC will serve for two years till March 2025.

Party founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock continues to be party chairman, with Nadarajah Loganathan as first assistant secretary-general, Dr Ang Yong Guan as second secretary-general, Peggie Chua as treasurer and Lim Cher Hong as assistant treasurer.

Other CEC members include A'bas bin Kasmani, Harish Pillay, Khoo Poh Tiong Jeffrey, Muhammad Taufik Bin Supan, Phang Yew Huat, Tan Chika and Wendy Low Wei Ling.

lamminlee@asiaone.com