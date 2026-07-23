Property agent recalls police warning over tenant's alleged vice activities at Geylang condo: 'No red flags, no late rent'

A property agent was left stunned after discovering that a condo unit he had rented out in Geylang had become the subject of a police warning over alleged vice-related activities.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday (July 22), property agent Veroy Chua said this is the first time he had encountered such a case in his 13 years in the real estate industry.

"The homeowner first informed us that they had received a letter from the police. We then decided to take over the matter and were informed that vice activities were believed to have been carried out at the premises," said Chua.

"It was really shocking and the homeowners did not know how to deal with it themselves, so they asked us to take over the matter and clear the unit as soon as possible."

Chua said the homeowner forwarded him the police letter in the first week of July.

In the letter seen by AsiaOne, the police informed the homeowner that vice activities were believed to have taken place at the premises.

The letter did not specify the type of vice activities involved.

The letter stated that the police do not condone the use of premises for vice activities and reminded the homeowner that it is their responsibility to ensure the property is used only for legitimate purposes.

It also warned that allowing the premises to continue being used for vice activities may result in criminal investigations.

"There were really no red flags with the tenant. But because of the location, we already carry out more stringent screening on prospective tenants," said Chua, adding that the tenant is a Singapore permanent resident in his mid-30s.

"The unit had been rented to him for about six to seven months and throughout the tenancy, there were no late rent payments or any complaints that raised concerns."

After receiving the letter, Chua said he contacted the police to seek guidance on the appropriate course of action before inspecting the unit.

He also arranged for a locksmith to be on standby in case the premises needed to be secured.

Unit left in disarray

Chua later found the property in poor condition when he entered the unit to have it vacated.

The tenant, he said, had left in a hurry as "there were clothes, lingerie and rubbish still left behind".

Added Chua: "The place was very messy, unkempt and smelly. We had to carry out a thorough clean-up before we could put it back on the market."

Despite the incident, Chua said it is impossible to completely eliminate the risk of tenants engaging in illegal activities.

"As property agents, we can carry out as many screenings, checks and regulations as possible, but illegal activities can still occur because people can disguise their intentions," he said.

"For homeowners planning to lease their properties, always work with a licensed real estate agent who will carry out the relevant checks to minimise the chances of something like this happening."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com