One-off property tax rebate for all owner-occupied residential properties in 2026

All owner-occupied residential properties will receive a one-off property tax rebate in 2026, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Friday (Nov 28).

A one-off rebate of 15 per cent applies to owner-occupied HDB flats, while owner-occupied private residential properties will receive a 10 per cent rebate, capped at $500.

The rebate is intended to cushion property tax increases for Singaporeans, amidst a moderating residential rental market with modest increases in market rents, said MOF and Iras in their joint statement.

Those living in their own three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average property tax increase of $2 to $3 after the rebate, while those living in their one- and two-room HDB flats will continue to pay no property tax.

Half of private property owner-occupiers will see a property tax increase of less than $6 per month, after the rebate.

The remaining half, with higher-value private properties, will see higher property tax increases.

Payment of property tax due by Jan 31, 2026

MOF and Iras said that all property owners will receive their 2026 property tax bills from December via short message service (SMS) and/or email to view their property tax bills on myTax Portal.

All property tax bills are due by Jan 31.

Property owners can apply for Giro to be eligible for 12-month interest-free instalments, or opt for a one-time deduction.

Eligible retiree owner-occupiers — those aged 65 and above with assessable income not exceeding $39,000 — may apply for a longer instalment plan of up to 24 months for payment under an extended Giro scheme.

