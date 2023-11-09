PropertyGuru is giving away more than $70K to condo buyers - here’s how to win

On the hunt for your dream condo? How would you like to offset your home purchase by up to $50,000?

With PropertyGuru's The Grand Property Quest, you possibly can.

From now till Dec 31, 2023, The Grand Property Quest is set to turn the property viewing process into an exciting game for condo shoppers and allow them to earn sizeable rewards along the way. Read on to find out how you can participate.

How to win big at The Grand Property Quest

The Grand Property Quest kicked off on Oct 23, 2023. Buyers will have until Dec 31, 2023 to complete their quest by visiting the participating properties in their chosen route and spending a minimum of 45 minutes at each property.

To qualify for the draw, buyers must submit their proof of purchase by Jan 15, 2024.

The grand prize draw will happen on Feb 28, 2024, and winners will be unveiled on April 8, 2024.

Here are the cash prizes up for grabs:

Grand Prize - $50,000

Second Prize - $10,888

Third Prize - $8,888

Bonus Prize - $500 for the first 10 buyers to complete The Grand Property Quest

Here's how to participate:

Sign up for an account at The Grand Property Quest's website Pick a quest. There will be two available quests with different journeys, each with its own curated set of properties. Remember to choose one that is the best match for your lifestyle! When you're at the participating property, check in using the microsite and spend a minimum of 45 minutes there Remember to check out on the microsite before stepping off the property! Otherwise, your visit will not be registered Once you've successfully explored all the participating properties, submit your details along with the serial number of your Option To Purchase to qualify for the grand draw

If you're experiencing technical difficulties, refer to the site's FAQ section or email quest@propertyguru.com.sg.

Participating properties for The Grand Property Quest

In total, there are seven private condominium projects featured in the two quests for The Grand Property Quest.

Looking for a unit in the prime districts, namely District 9 or District 10? Take Quest 1, which will take you through three properties in the heart of the city.

You'll get to tour 19 Nassim, an exclusive residential enclave designed by acclaimed architect Chan Soo Khian of SCDA Architects, as well as Parksuites in District 10, which is nestled within a landed housing enclave.

Quest 1 rounds off with Klimt Cairnhill, a freehold development centred around a preserved 1902 Anglo-Malay bungalow that has been repurposed into the condominium's clubhouse. Housing 138 residences, this property is poised to become an architectural landmark upon completion in 2025, distinguished by its unique gold facade.

For those seeking a closer proximity to nature, Quest 2 presents excellent options that remain well-connected to the urban centre.

There's the Grand Dunman, a 99-year leasehold new launch that is just a 2-minute walk from Dakota MRT. This property is also in close proximity to prestigious schools such as Kong Hwa School, Dunman High School and Chung Cheng High School (Main).

Fans of the Bauhaus architectural style will find Orchard Sophia, an exquisite development in the Orchard area, to be a compelling choice for the discerning buyer.

If you're hunkering for panoramic views, Pinetree Hill offers a pretty spectacular sight of the surrounding greenery. It has Clementi Forest right at its doorstep, as well as access to green spots via the Rail Corridor, Ulu Pandan Park Connector and the upcoming Old Jurong Line Nature Trail.

There's also the option of Terra Hill, a tranquil sanctuary built on a tiered and elevated landscape right next to the Greater Southern Waterfront. It offers direct side gate access to Pepys Road, which leads straight into Kent Ridge Park, and is a mere 4-minute walk from Pasir Panjang MRT station.

The quest for your dream home

As mentioned earlier, participants of The Grand Property Quest are required to spend a minimum of 45 minutes at each viewing. This is to ensure that buyers are taking enough time to evaluate each property and run through their viewing checklist - which includes taking measurements and getting a feel of all the materials and finishes.

You may also have questions about pricing, maintenance and what is included in the unit itself. Take the chance to speak to an agent while you're at the viewing to get all the answers you need.

In general, it is advisable for property seekers to view around three to five properties before they make a choice. After all, it is a huge financial commitment and the last thing you want to do is experience buyer's remorse because you didn't do due research.

Even if you already have a specific property in mind, it is wise to consider similar options. Taking the time to explore different properties will provide valuable insights into your alternatives - it may lead you to a better-suited property or confirm the soundness of your initial choice.

And with The Grand Property Quest, PropertyGuru has already done half of the work by curating some of the best condominium developments for prospective buyers. With all the enticing cash prizes up for grabs, this gives you even more reason to explore your options!

Sign up here to take part in The Grand Property Quest by PropertyGuru.

This article is brought to you in partnership with PropertyGuru.

sophie.hong@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.