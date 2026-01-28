PropertyLimBrothers CEO Melvin Lim, VP Grayce Tan resign amid allegations of extra-marital affair; Marc Chan appointed interim CEO

PropertyLimBrothers CEO Melvin Lim and vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan have reportedly resigned from the real estate agency after an internal review.

The company's vice-president of operations Marc Chan has been appointed as interim CEO, reported The Straits Times on Wednesday (Jan 28).

"We are in the midst of reinforcing our workplace conduct policies and governance processes to reaffirm clear professional boundaries and standards across the organisation. We will not comment on rumours or speculation," a company spokesperson told the broadsheet.

Lim, 45, is the co-founder of the property agency, along with Adrian Lim, 48.

Melvin's name was removed from the company's website on Wednesday, amid allegations of adultery which surfaced over the weekend.

Allegations that Melvin — said to be married with four children — was having an affair with a colleague began circulating online on Sunday.

The next day, a Reddit user posted a screengrab of a text message purportedly sent by Melvin addressed to "PLB team" members.

In the message, the sender admitted to making a "personal mistake", and "crossing boundaries" that should not have been crossed.

"I take full responsibility for that, and I want to apologise sincerely for the disappointment and distraction this has caused the team," the message read.

The sender also stated that they have "addressed (the issue) responsibly" with their family, and indicated that they will be taking time away for a few months, "to focus on restoring and protecting" their family.

"This is something I need to do properly. I won't go into details, but I want to be clear that I am not avoiding accountability," the sender continued.

The message also highlighted changes to the team's leadership to "protect the business" and its people, stating that Adrian will continue to head the agency as co-founder.

"Grayce and I will be stepping down from our current leadership roles to give the organisation the space it needs to operate steadily and without distraction," wrote the sender.

AsiaOne's queries to PropertyLimBrothers went unanswered on Wednesday.

