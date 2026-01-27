'I take full responsibility': Melvin Lim's name removed from PropertyLimBrothers' website amid alleged affair with colleague

PropertyLimBrothers chief executive Melvin Lim's name has been removed from the website of the real estate agency, amid allegations of adultery which surfaced over the weekend.

Lim, 45, is the co-founder of the agency — under the PropNex umbrella — along with Adrian Lim, 48.

Allegations that Melvin — said to be married with four children — is having an affair with a colleague began circulating online on Sunday (Jan 25).

Videos of him leaving an office unit with another woman, alleged to be in a "senior management role", went viral on social media.

She is apparently an influencer and is married, according to the contents of an email received by AsiaOne on Sunday.

Video of alleged affair recorded in office unit

Videos circulating on social media platforms and posted to Reddit were allegedly recorded from the office unit facing Melvin's office.

Moaning could be heard in the clip, as the people behind the video attempt to get closer to the source of the sound.

A man resembling Melvin is also seen holding a packet of wet tissues as he exits the unit alone. The pair are later seen leaving the unit together, with the woman leaving first as the man locks up.

Personal mistake

On Monday (Jan 26), a Reddit user posted a screengrab of a text message purportedly sent by Melvin addressed to "PLB team" members.

In the message, the sender admitted to making a "personal mistake", and "crossing boundaries" that should not have been crossed.

"I take full responsibility for that, and I want to apologise sincerely for the disappointment and distraction this has caused the team," the message read.

The sender also stated that they have "addressed (the issue) responsibly" with their family, and indicated that they will be taking time away for a few months, "to focus on restoring and protecting" their family.

"This is something I need to do properly. I won't go into details, but I want to be clear that I am not avoiding accountability," the sender continued.

The message also highlighted changes to the team's leadership to "protect the business" and its people, stating that Adrian will continue to head the agency as co-founder.

In a continuation to the message, the sender also stated that a colleague, "Grayce", would also be stepping down from her leadership position.

"Grayce and I will be stepping down from our current leadership roles to give the organisation the space it needs to operate steadily and without distraction," wrote the sender.

AsiaOne understands that Grayce is the woman in the viral clip. She is also the agency's vice-president of strategy, according to her LinkedIn account, which has since been taken down. Her profile appears to have been removed from PropertyLimBrothers' website.

Melvin's Instagram was set to private on Sunday, while a check on Tuesday (Jan 27) showed that Grayce's Instagram account was also made private.

While his profile has been delisted on PropertyLimBrothers' website, Melvin's photos are still visible on the site's marketing materials.

Melvin, who is open about his Christian faith, had reportedly said in a 2021 interview with Christian online publication Salt & Light that "we are just managers. God is our boss".

They had also emphasised their company's motto of practising "real estate with integrity".

The article is no longer visible online.

AsiaOne has reached out to PropertyLimBrothers for comment.

