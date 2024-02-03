Proposed HDB integrated development next to Kembangan MRT station to have 340 BTO units, new community club

SINGAPORE — A proposed HDB integrated development next to Kembangan MRT station will have about 340 Build-To-Order (BTO) units and a five-storey building with a new community club, supermarket and retail shops.

The development could include two 18-storey blocks, comprising two-room flexi and four-room flats, the Housing Board said on Feb 2. The five-storey building, which will also have an outpatient healthcare facility and a multi-storey carpark, will be built next to the residential blocks.

Meanwhile, Kampong Kembangan Community Club, located adjacent to the integrated development site, will be relocated to make way for a neighbourhood park.

The club will operate at its current location in Lengkong Tiga until June 30, before temporarily relocating to Kampong Ubi Community Centre opposite Eunos MRT station, HDB added.

It will move into the integrated development when the project is built. Asked when the development will be completed, HDB said plans are still being firmed up and more details will be shared when ready.

The Straits Times reported on Jan 19 that the Urban Redevelopment Authority had published a proposed amendment to its masterplan to rezone several land parcels and prepare the Kembangan site for housing.

The plot, bounded by Jalan Kembangan and Lengkong Tiga, currently houses a football field with a running track and a basketball court. The site proposed for the new development is nearly 2ha, or almost the size of three football fields.

Some residents had lamented the potential loss of the community club, while others objected to the field making way for the development. A petition was put up on Change.org on Jan 20 urging the authorities to reconsider the proposed changes to the area.

In a speech at a Chinese New Year carnival held at the field on Feb 2, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that while the current community club building has served residents well for over 30 years, "with all buildings, we should periodically refresh it to ensure it maintains its appeal for all ages".

The new community club within the integrated development is expected to be up to 1½ times larger than the current facility, added Dr Tan, who jointly oversees the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

HDB said the new Kampong Kembangan Community Club in the integrated development will have more sports and recreational facilities as part of efforts to "inject greater vibrancy in the estate".

These include a sheltered basketball court, food and beverage options, and a multi-purpose hall that can accommodate three badminton courts. It will also have a culinary studio, dance studios and a gym.

The development could also house a kidney dialysis centre, a pre-school and a residents' network centre.

"The planned amenities and facilities in the proposed development will provide convenience to the community and meet their daily needs, as well as promote active living and provide abundant opportunities for people to get together," HDB said.

HDB said the new neighbourhood park is aimed at encouraging residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle and bond with one another.

The 3,400 sq m area could have playgrounds, fitness corners and a multi-purpose court.

Other plans for the area include converting an open canal into a linear park, which could house another playground, as well as providing spaces for recreational activities and events.

A proposed jogging path about 1½ times longer than the existing one will connect the neighbourhood and linear parks.

There are also plans for a dedicated cycling path along Jalan Kembangan, and the Siglap Park Connector will be widened to provide easier access to East Coast Park and Bedok Reservoir, HDB said.

In addition, access to public transport nodes could be improved with a proposed sheltered linkway from the new development to Kembangan MRT station, HDB said, adding that an existing bus stop in Jalan Kembangan could also incorporate a bus bay to prevent buses from obstructing traffic along the road.

HDB noted that construction of the development could bring about disamenities and inconveniences.

It said it will put in place measures such as interim covered linkways from Kembangan MRT station to Blocks 110 to 116, so that residents can continue to access the station.

It will also install high hoardings with noise barriers to reduce construction noise and dust, avoid works early in the morning or late at night, and monitor noise levels.

Traffic wardens will be deployed to manage incoming and outgoing construction traffic, with holding areas in the worksite so that construction vehicles do not block public roads.

Residents in Kembangan welcomed the addition of retail options in the development.

Rosa Goh, a long-time member of the community club's tea appreciation club, said there is no proper shopping mall in the area and residents have to make do with a small supermarket at Block 110 Lengkong Tiga.

But she added that it would be a hassle for the club to relocate and move its equipment to Kampong Ubi Community Centre. "It's like we're moving house... it's very troublesome," added the 62-year-old, who is self-employed.

She noted that the roads connecting Eunos MRT station to Kampong Ubi Community Centre are less senior-friendly than those of Kembangan, which may be an issue for the tea club members.

John Lee, 65, lamented the loss of the open green field opposite his condominium unit.

He said he would miss attending the community events often held at the field, such as those for National Day and Chinese New Year.

The semi-retired lecturer is, however, looking forward to the creative use of space in the integrated development.

Citing the success of Heartbeat@Bedok in bringing different facilities and communities together, he hopes the new development will similarly serve Kembangan residents' needs.

Communications executive Saadiah Karimullah, 39, said the move is "definitely for the better", as she is always travelling to Bedok or Paya Lebar to shop for groceries.

Though she takes walks with her baby at the track on the field every evening, Karimullah is willing to switch to an alternative walking route along the park connector.

A long-time Kembangan resident of 30 years who wanted to be known only as Mr K termed the development a "win-win solution for all", and said he felt appeased as his concerns were taken into account.

The retired civil servant in his 60s was, however, concerned that the sealing of the open canal could lead to flooding issues for the HDB blocks along Lengkong Tiga.

ALSO READ: HDB launches over 6,000 BTO flats, including 2 prime location projects in Bukit Merah and Queenstown

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.