Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents

Prudential accused Mr Tan, 54, of "surreptitiously" orchestrating a mass defection to Aviva and its subsidiary financial advisory firm from May to July 2016, adding that Aviva "furnished a war chest of at least $100 million to $150 million" to recruit an expected base of 250 agents.

If Mr Tan could get another 100 agents on board, he would receive an annual bonus as well, said Prudential's lawyers from Rajah & Tann, led by Mr K. Muralidharan Pillai, in an opening statement.

"The defendants would like the court to believe that this mass migration... was the result of coincidence, normal attrition, and possibly even loyalty to (Mr Tan)," lawyer Paul Tan of Rajah & Tann told the court on Tuesday.

"One swallow may not make a summer, but 244 agents make it an unlawful, illegitimate en bloc solicitation of Prudential's agents."

Prudential's lawyers also said in their submissions to court that Mr Peter Tan compelled agents to sign non-disclosure agreements, travel to Guangzhou from May 26 to 29 to discuss the defection, and warned them not to inform (Prudential) of the defection.

They said that Mr Tan held at least 12 meetings with agents and made it "mandatory" for agents, including those who had yet to make up their minds, to attend the Guangzhou meeting where he gave a presentation with 95 slides.