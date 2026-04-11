No reported injuries in container vessel fire at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal: MPA

There are no reported injuries after a fire broke out on a container vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (April 10), said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In a media statement, MPA said it was alerted to a case of container fire onboard London-registered container vessel Ever Lenient at about 3pm.

Built in 2014, the vessel can carry about 9,400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

Information based on maritime automatic identification system data presented on ship tracking platform MarineTraffic indicates that the Ever Lenient docked at about 6am on Friday.

Checks by AsiaOne on Friday night show that at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) marine firefighting vessels and an MPA patrol craft are in the vicinity of the container vessel.

A MPA spokesperson told AsiaOne that firefighting efforts are ongoing, adding that the authority has deployed three patrol craft and an emergency response team.

The spokesperson also said that SCDF firefighters and vessels from their marine division are on site.

All crew have been accounted for with no injuries reported. There are also no reports of oil pollution due to the fire.

According to MPA, port operations at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal are not affected and safety measures are in place around the berth.

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