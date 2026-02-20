22,000 civil servants to receive salary adjustments of 2% to 9%

Some 22,000 eligible civil servants will be receiving salary adjustments of between 2 per cent and 9 per cent come Aug 1, said the Public Service Division (PSD).

The salary revisions were announced by PSD in a media release on Friday (Feb 20).

It said that salary levels in the market have increased since the last revisions to the affected schemes were made in 2022, adding that the adjustments are to keep pace with market standards and enable the public service to continue to attract and retain talent to deliver well for Singaporeans.

The 22,000 eligible officers are on the following schemes: management executive scheme (MXS), technical support scheme (TSS), management support scheme (MSS), corporate support scheme (CSS), operations support scheme (OSS), and their related schemes.

"Officers in the above schemes perform a range of roles, such as policy and planning, administration and operations," PSD said.

Those on the MSS will receive salary adjustments of 2 per cent to 9 per cent, with higher adjustments for grades that have larger gaps with market benchmarks. There will be no adjustments for MXS officers whose salaries are already competitive.

Meanwhile, eligible officers on the TSS will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 9 per cent, while eligible officers from the MSS and CSS will receive adjustments of 4 per cent to 5 per cent on their salaries.

Eligible OSS officers will receive salary adjustments of 4 per cent to 8 per cent.

"The Public Service will also continue to strengthen reward for performance and step up efforts to provide officers with meaningful career and growth opportunities," said PSD.

