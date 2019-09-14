PSI hits unhealthy levels in Singapore for first time since 2016 as haze worsens

SINGAPORE - Air quality took a sharp turn for the worse on Saturday (Sept 14), with the PSI reading crossing the unhealthy level for the first time in three years.

The 24-hour PSI readings ranged between 88 and 108 at 6pm, with the highest recorded reading in western Singapore.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) warned that the PSI for the next 24 hours is forecase to range between the high-end of the moderate and the low-end of the unhealthy range, and may enter the mid-section of the unhealthy range if denser haze is blown in.

NEA said that the worsening conditions was due to wind patterns over the nearby region that led to more smoke haze from Sumatra being blown towards Singapore. For the rest of the day, hazy conditions are expected to persist and the prevailing winds are forecast to blow from the south-southeast or south-southwest.