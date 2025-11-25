'PSLE is important, but not everything': MP David Hoe reflects on his Normal stream posting

With his Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results, Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC MP David Hoe, who went to the Normal (Technical) stream, would have been eligible only for today's Posting Group 1, he said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 25), Hoe, who went on to teach economics after winning a Ministry of Education scholarship, reminded students that the national examination is not everything.

"PSLE is important, but it is not everything. When I took my PSLE, my results were on track for the Normal (Technical) stream. In today's terms, this meant I was only eligible for Posting Group 1," he said.

Hoe, 37, added that his PSLE results were "just one part of a much longer journey."

"There were detours, failures, second chances, and many people who believed in me along the way," he said, adding that one's worth is not measured by a number or posting group.

Whichever school or pathway students go to next, they should bring along their curiosity, and choose kindness and resilience, he added. "These will carry you much further than any single exam ever will."

'Take heart and take pride'

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also took to Facebook on Nov 25 to encourage students collecting their results.

"Take heart and take pride in how far you've come. Remember that your results do not define you. What matters most is the curiosity you carry, the values you hold, and the courage to keep trying," he said.

Wong added that there are many different pathways ahead — each offering its own opportunities for growth and discovery.

"So keep going, keep believing in yourself, and keep building on the strengths that make you who you are!"

Similarly, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo shared a post on Facebook accompanied by a video of him answering PSLE questions.

"To all Primary 6 students who received your results today — we're cheering you on! You've worked hard, and that dedication matters more than any number," he wrote.

He encouraged students to embrace new experiences, friendships and opportunities as they move on to secondary school.

The PSLE results were released on Nov 25, with 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 students able to progress to secondary school.

There were a total of 37,926 students who sat for the PSLE this year.

