PSLE, O-Levels and other national exams to proceed with special arrangements amid Covid-19 pandemic

The four national year-end exams in Singapore, including PSLE and O-Levels, will proceed with safe management measures in place to ensure the safety of students sitting for the year-end national exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced Friday (Aug 21).

National Exams in Singapore to proceed amid pandemic

In a press statement, MOE and SEAB said the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), N levels, O levels and A levels will go on as scheduled but students who have Covid-19 or are in isolation during the examination days will not be allowed to sit for the written exams.

Meanwhile, students who are on medical leave due to acute respiratory infection may do so, if they test negative for the virus.

The written exams will be held from Sept 14 to Oct 16 for N-Level students, Oct 1 to Oct 7 for those taking the PSLE, Oct 19 to Nov 12 for O-Level students, and Oct 26 to Dec 2 for those taking A-Levels.

“As the national year-end written examinations are important milestones that affect students’ progression, we will make sure as many students as possible are given the opportunity to take the examinations, as long as it can be made safe for their schoolmates and invigilators,” MOE said.

Candidates in isolation during exam days to be given exceptions on “case by case basis”

While candidates who test positive of Covid-19 and those serving Stay-home notice (SHN) will not be allowed to sit the exams, exceptions can be made on a “case-by-case basis” for candidates on SHN to take the examinations under special arrangements if they had travelled out of Singapore for compassionate reasons, such as to attend a funeral of or visit a critically ill next-of-kin.

Meanwhile, candidates who are on Leave of Absence (LOA), due to close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases, will not be allowed to sit for the examinations.

Candidates who are on LOA, as a result of staying in the same household with individuals on Home Quarantine Order (HQO), will only be allowed to sit for the examinations if they test negative for Covid-19.

“Arrangements will be made for these candidates to be tested,” MOE added.