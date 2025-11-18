2025 PSLE results to be released on Nov 25

The results of the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 25 at 11am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Details of the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools with their students, said MOE and SEAB in a joint media release on Nov 18.

Students who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 27, they said.

Choosing secondary schools

In their joint media release, MOE and SEAB encouraged students to consider schools holistically - selecting those that best match their educational needs, strengths and interests.

"This includes considering factors such as school culture, distinctive programmes, subject offerings, and co-curricular activities," MOE and SEAB said.

Students are also encouraged to include at least two to three schools within their six school choices with previous year's cut-off points that are less stringent than their PSLE score.

Said MOE and SEAB: "Schools' cut-off points from last year's secondary 1 posting exercise only serves as a reference and cut-off points can vary up to a few points from year to year, depending on the cohort's PSLE results and school choices in the secondary 1 posting exercise."

This means that including school choices with less stringent cut-off points may increase students' chances of securing a place in one of their chosen schools.

Parents can submit their children's secondary 1 school choices and options through the online portal accessible through MOE's secondary 1 posting website from 11.30am on Nov 30 to 4.30pm on Nov 1.

Only one parent is required to log in with a valid Singpass to the portal to submit their children's registration.

Those who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student's primary school before the deadline.

The secondary 1 posting results will be released on either Dec 18 or 19, with the results accessible through the portal, via SMS or the student's primary school.

Alternative educational pathways

Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School offer alternative education pathways for eligible students, and for those who are inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning.

Those who are interested in this option can apply directly to the two schools.

