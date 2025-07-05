PSP co-opts 3 GE2025 first-time candidates into CEC; Tan Cheng Bock, Hazel Poa step down

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has co-opted three first-time General Election candidates to its Central Executive Committee (CEC) - the party's highest decision-making body.

In a statement released on Saturday (July 5), the opposition party said that the three new members are Sani Ismail, Lawrence Pek and Stephanie Tan.

They were General Election 2025 candidates in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, Chua Chu Kang GRC and Pioneer SMC respectively.

At the same time, PSP will also see the retirement of Chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock, First Vice-Chairperson Hazel Poa and Treasurer S Nallakaruppan.

PSP cited the sweeping change as part of a renewal the party's leadership following the May 3 general election.

"The CEC thanks Dr Tan, Ms Poa and Mr Nalla, who are founding members of the party, for their leadership and contributions since 2019," it wrote, adding that "they will remain as members of the party".

A'bas bin Kasmani, who contested in PSP's slate for Chua Chu Kang GRC, succeeds Dr Tan as chairman of the party, while Anthony Neo, who is previously head of membership, has been appointed as treasurer.

The party will continue to be led by secretary-general Leong Mun Wai.

The CEC appointments came after the PSP lost in all six constituencies it contested at general election. The party also lost its two Non-Constituency MP seats in Leong and Poa.

Ismail was fielded in PSP's A-team - which also consisted of Leong, Poa and Dr Tan that contested in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, while Pek and Tan were fielded in Chua Chua Kang GRC and Pioneer SMC respectively.

"PSP's newly renewed CEC combines the wisdom of experienced leaders with the energy and innovation of our younger members. It is essential to give younger leaders a chance to contribute to the party's growth and development and help us stay relevant and effective in serving Singaporeans," said Leong.

chingshijie@asiaone.com