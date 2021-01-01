PUB issues warning of potential flash floods at 5 locations after heavy rain on New Year's Day

Heavy rain in parts of Singapore sparked warnings of potential flash floods at five locations on Friday afternoon (Jan 1).

National water agency PUB said in a Facebook post at around 12.55pm that the public should avoid Jalan Seaview and Mountbatten Road in the next hour as water levels in drains and canals in these areas had reached 90 per cent.

In an update just before 2pm, PUB added Siang Kuang Avenue and Langsat Road / Lorong 105 Changi, as well as Block 409 West Coast Road to the list of locations.

On Thursday, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that Singapore is set for a cool and windy start of the year, with periods of moderate to heavy rain.

At 1pm on Friday, the temperature dropped to 22 deg C at Admiralty.

Moderate thundery showers are forecast in the afternoons on most days for the next two weeks, the MSS said.

Heavy and widespread thunderstorms are also expected on a few days.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of January is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.