PUB officers to have powers to conduct forced entry to address coastal flood risk under new Bill

Officers with Singapore's national water agency PUB may soon have powers to forcibly enter a landowner's premises to address coastal flood risks.

These powers are part of the Coastal Protection and Other Amendments Bill, which was tabled for Second Reading in Parliament on Friday (March 6).

Should the Bill be passed, these powers will help PUB officers carry out coastal protection functions, deter undesirable behaviours and provide immunities for officers carrying out their duties.

In particular, the power to conduct forced entry can only be used as a last resort, such as in the event of an imminent coastal flooding event.

"This power of forced entry will only be used judiciously, and only where there is an imminent coastal flooding event," Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told the House.

"I would like to assure Members that we have set a high bar to activate this clause."

Immunities for authorised officers will also only apply if they have acted in good faith and with reasonable care.

Enforcement powers under PUB also include penalties for actions that affect the continuous line of defence of coastal protection and for failure to comply with a written notice from PUB.

The continuous line of defence refers to protection against permanent coastal flooding caused by sea level rise, as well as transient coastal flooding from high tides and storm surges.

Landowners of areas at this line of defence must ensure that there is a completed coastal protection measure in place by a stipulated date, Fu said.

While 70 per cent of coastline areas are owned by the Government or statutory boards, the remaining 30 per cent are not.

Under the Bill, PUB will assist the owners of the remaining 30 per cent of coastline areas with a capital grant to cover multiple costs related to coastal protection measures, as well as provide technical advice and consultations to landowners.

PUB to work with landowners

Landowners within the continuous line of defence will be notified 10 years ahead of time prior to the expected completion of coastal protection measures, with regions to be published after studies by PUB are completed.

PUB will send out a first notification to affected landowners after their land is identified as part of the continuous line of defence.

A second notification will inform them of the specific coastal protection requirements and the date by which these measures must be in place.

Landowners will have at least five years from the second notification to implement their measures.

"Even as PUB coordinates the overall approach for coastal protection, we will work with landowners and support them in fulfilling their obligations," Fu said.

