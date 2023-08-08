Public housing schemes will be adjusted to remain affordable, more help for older workers with CPF retirement savings: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – Public housing schemes will be adjusted to keep them fair and inclusive for all, and ensure flats remain accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups.

There will also be extra help for some older workers who have not built up enough Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings for retirement, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Aug 8).

He added that he will share more on these two areas at the National Day Rally on Aug 20.

In his National Day Message filmed at SkyOasis@Dawson in Queenstown, PM Lee said that one major aspiration of Singaporeans is to have good and affordable housing.

He noted that Queenstown is one of Singapore's oldest towns, with some of the first Singapore Improvement Trust flats built there back in the 1950s.

After rejuvenation of the estate began about 15 years ago, Dawson is now one of the most attractive HDB estates, a shining example of the Singapore housing story, said PM Lee.

"Decade after decade, the government has invested heavily to build affordable, accessible, and high-quality HDB flats for millions of Singaporeans," he added.

So far, HDB has been building flats in mature and non-mature estates. But as it continues to develop more public housing, fewer and fewer undeveloped sites are left to build new estates.

Existing non-mature estates are also steadily maturing with improving transport links and amenities, said PM Lee.

"So in time to come, more and more new HDB flats will be built in existing estates, like here in Dawson. Such flats will naturally be in greater demand. Their launch prices and resale prices will reflect that.

"But even amidst this changing landscape, we must still ensure public housing is accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups."

Housing schemes have to be fair and inclusive to all, he said, reiterating that this is his government's commitment to Singaporeans.

While the government refreshes its approach to public housing, it is also making special efforts to adapt HDB estates and flats to serve a rapidly ageing population, he noted.

Currently, nearly one in five Singaporeans are aged 65 and above. By 2030, this will be one in four.

Estates will have more visible signages and designs, as well as have more pedestrian-friendly zones and rest points. Community spaces will also be improved, with more active ageing centres built, said PM Lee.

Apart from these, another aspect of preparing for old age is CPF savings, he added.

The CPF system has been progressively enhanced, with targeted assistance to lower-income workers.

"But some older workers now in their 50s and early 60s still have not built up enough CPF savings for retirement, and can do with some extra help," he said.

"The government, though, can only be part of the solution. Each of us also has to do our part to stay healthy and well. Better health is better wealth."

PM Lee also gave an update on Forward Singapore, noting that housing and ageing are among the issues that Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the fourth-generation (4G) team are working on as part of the national engagement exercise.

"But the Forward Singapore agenda covers much more: How to equip our people with the skills to learn and succeed throughout life; how to better care for the vulnerable amongst us; and how to deepen our solidarity and Singapore spirit," he said.

The exercise is ongoing, with a report to be released later this year.

Good government, trust and integrity

PM Lee noted that there had been a series of recent cases involving ministers and MPs.

He said: "Some have asked what these incidents say about the government. My answer is this: such issues come up from time to time.

"When they do, we deal with them properly and transparently. That is what we have always done; and that's what we have done this time too."

These cases include allegations of preferential treatment in the rental of Ridout Road properties by two ministers, a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran, as well as the resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former MP Cheng Li Hui over an affair.

In the Ridout Road case, the two ministers concerned were thoroughly investigated, and completely exonerated. As for the CPIB probe, a formal investigation is still ongoing.

"In all three cases, for the good of the country, we sought to do the right thing, protect the integrity of our system of government, and carry through everything that needed to be done," said PM Lee.

He added: "Let there be no doubt: My government is determined to keep our system free of corruption and wrongdoing."

He said the government would maintain its high standards of honesty, integrity, and propriety, which Singaporeans and international partners have come to expect of it.

This is how it can preserve, protect, and strengthen the trust that Singaporeans have in the government and in the Singapore system.

"Trust is what enabled us to get through the last three years of the pandemic and emerge stronger. Trust is what allows political leaders to work closely with Singaporeans to deliver a better life for all. And trust will enable us to move forward safely in a troubled world," said PM Lee.

He noted that often when meeting foreign leaders, they tell him how impressed they are by Singapore. They admire the country's ability to think long term, set ambitious goals and steadily achieve its aspirations.

"I tell them – this is only possible because the people and the government work closely together. This is what gives Singapore the edge over others. This is what makes us exceptional. We must never let this bond weaken."

