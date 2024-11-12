Public service committed to flexible work arrangements to meet workforce's changing needs: Govt

The Public Service has expressed its commitment to implementing flexible work arrangements (FWAs) for its employees, taking into account the workforce's changing needs.

In a written answer to a Parliamentary question posed by Choa Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim on Monday (Nov 11), Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said the Government recognises the growing need for FWAs, given Singapore's demographic changes and its ever-changing demands on Singaporeans.

Zhulkarnain had asked whether the Civil Service will continue to support flexible working arrangements despite some companies in the private sector requiring employees to work from the office five days a week.

Grab Singapore, for example, said it will enforce its five-day return-to-office mandate starting Dec 2, reported CNA.

Referencing the Tripartite Guidelines on FWA Requests (TG-FWAR), which will be enforced starting Dec 1, Chan stressed the importance of such arrangements in supporting working caregivers, encouraging workforce re-entry, sustaining labour force participation, and attracting and retaining talent.

Less frequent commutes due to FWAs could also benefit the environment, he wrote.

"The Public Service is committed to implementing FWAs to support the evolving needs of our workforce."

By the end of this year, public service agencies will have procedures to review formal FWA requests in line with the TG-FWAR, added Chan.

"We will continue to monitor the implementation of FWAs within the public service moving forward and adjust our approach, where necessary," Chan wrote.

