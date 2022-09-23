Public Service Medal recipient charged with corruption

SINGAPORE - A former executive chairman at two mosques allegedly advised a company director on the price of quotes for work done at the mosques.

In return, the director allegedly rewarded him with shares in a travel company.

On Friday (Sept 23) the former executive chairman, Abdul Rahim Mawasi, 55, was charged with one count of corruption.

According to a statement from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), he is the former executive chairman of the management boards of Darul Aman Mosque in Jalan Eunos and Sallim Mattar Mosque in MacPherson.

Checks online show he was a recipient of the Public Service Medal in 2015.

The person who allegedly gave him the gratification was Mohd Mustaqim Kam @ Kam Hock Beng, 64, director of Zeal-Con Engineering.

He was also charged with one count of corruption on Friday.

According to court documents, Abdul Rahim had allegedly received gratification from him in the form of shares of Amal Travel & Tour in or around November 2019.

Abdul Rahim was represented by Mr Satwant Singh, while Mustaqim did not have a lawyer but told the court he may be engaging one.

They will return to court on Oct 21.

If convicted of corruption, both men can each be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000 or both.

In its statement, CPIB said it looks into all corruption-related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones. It can be reached through various channels, including e-complaints that can be lodged here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.