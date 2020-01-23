Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts

Experts say that surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A top infectious disease expert and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have said that the public should not rely on N95 masks to guard against the Wuhan virus, even as they fly off the shelves at pharmacies.

Instead, surgical masks are more appropriate in this case, the expert and MOH said on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Surgical masks can help reduce the spread of the virus and are more practical for the general public to use. They are meant to help block large-particle droplets and splatter from reaching the wearer's mouth and nose, and reduce exposure of the wearer's saliva and respiratory secretions to others.

N95 masks, which are tighter fitting, are designed to effectively filter airborne particles. They have been used in Singapore during haze situations.

National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin told The Straits Times that N95 masks are not recommended for the general public. They are mainly used by medical staff.    

They are designed in a way that would make it difficult for people to breathe in if they are worn properly.

Prof Leo said: "If you find the N95 mask easy to breathe in and comfortable, you are wearing it wrong and it's no use... you think you are protected but you are not."

Checks by The Straits Times at five pharmacies in Clementi and Bishan found that four had run out of N95 masks in the last few days, with three out of surgical masks.

At the Guardian pharmacy in Junction 8, at least five people in 20 minutes were seen buying boxes of N95 masks, with only one person buying surgical masks.

In a photo taken on June 24, 2013, a worker wears a N95 mask while working at a construction site as protection against the haze.  PHOTO: ST FILE

During a press conference on Wednesday, Ministry of Health group director of operations Koh Peng Keng said: "For the general public, if they fall sick, our advice is that they should wear a face mask, a normal surgical mask, and not use the N95 masks."

He also urged those who are sick to be socially responsible. They should put on a face mask to capture their respiratory droplets, and go to a healthcare facility quickly to get checked.

Mr Koh added that the Government is aware of increased sales of surgical and N95 face masks in the past two weeks.

But there is no need to worry about a potential shortage, as the Government usually has a stockpile of such items that can last for more than six months, he added.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, the designate director of medical services at the Health Ministry, said major retailers are working to procure more masks.

Should they face shortages, the Government will step in to help, he said.

Guardian, one of the major pharmacies in Singapore with about 115 stores islandwide, said sales of masks have quadrupled in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, sales of hand sanitizers and thermometers have tripled in the same period.

Its spokesman added that it does have sufficient stocks of the items at all its stores.

Watsons said it has seen more sales of masks, thermometers, Vitamin C and sanitizers recently, without elaborating. It said it is taking steps to ensure enough supply to meet consumer demand.

A Watsons employee at its National University Hospital Medical Centre outlet said that the store's masks were sold out two days ago and that she is not sure when new stock will be coming in.

At Junction 8, both the Watsons and Unity Pharmacy outlets had run out of both N95 and surgical masks.

Customers flocked to the Guardian outlet in the basement, where boxes of N95 masks were lined up behind the counter. Each box contains 20 masks, and costs $38.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Housewife Jennifer Tan, 60, who bought two boxes of N95 masks, said: "It seems quite serious with the human-to-human transmission overseas, so I decided to buy the masks. Once there is a case in Singapore, I will start wearing it."

Chinese national Li Yi Xuan, 21, who is studying in Singapore, bought three boxes of N95 masks. He and his friend had earlier tried to find the masks at pharmacies in Toa Payoh and Serangoon, but the stores there had run out of stock.

He will be giving some of the masks to his family members when he returns to his hometown in Xi'an for Chinese New Year this Saturday.

He added: "It will be good to take precautionary measures. I won't wear the mask here, but I will wear it when I transit in Shanghai."

Additional reporting by Melissa Heng

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Ministry of Health Infectious diseases

TRENDING

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES