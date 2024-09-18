Public urination by child in Bugis MRT station and man in Geylang carpark

Two people were caught on camera peeing in a public place in separate incidents.

The first incident took place on Aug 6 afternoon.

Stomp contributor Norman shared a video of a little girl who had apparently just gone No.1 under an escalator on the Bugis MRT station platform for the East-West Line and was returning to her mother waiting nearby.

"This behaviour is both unsanitary and disruptive to other commuters," said Norman.

"I have witnessed individuals urinating on the platform, ignoring the discomfort and safety concerns it creates for others. This situation poses serious hygiene risks and affects the reputation of the MRT service."

Since it was a child, the behaviour may be forgivable, but the next incident involved an adult.

It happened at the Geylang Lorong 9 carpark on Sept 15.

Stomp contributor Keat shared a video of a grown man in T-shirt and jeans who stood on the grass facing the wall of a building and looking down. It was in broad daylight.

"So brave to wee in a big open area where people are walking by," said Keat.

"He thinks Singapore is a kampong."

Kampong or not, public urination is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act.

The penalty is a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.