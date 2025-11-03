PUB's Johor River Waterworks resume operations as water quality returns to 'normal levels'

National water agency PUB's Johor River Waterworks have resumed operations a day after it suspended operations as a precaution, after reports of pollution in the Johor River.

In a statement on Sunday (Nov 2) evening, PUB said that operations resumed at 12pm the same day.

"PUB has resumed operations at Johor River Waterworks, following checks to confirm that water quality in the Johor River has returned to normal levels," the agency said, adding that water supply from the plant to Singapore resumed at 5.30pm.

On Nov 1, PUB temporarily suspended operations at the plant after a damaged "bund silt pond" caused silt to flow into the Johor River.

Water supply in Singapore was unaffected as PUB stepped up production at local plants to meet the local demand of about 440 million gallons a day.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in a Facebook post on the same day, also said Singapore agencies are closely monitoring the East Johor Strait after two pollution incidents - one from sand mining in the Johor River and another from a palm oil spill off Kampung Pasir Putih.

NEA said it was in touch with the Department of Environment, Johor and understands that the sources of pollution from both incidents have been contained and stopped.

"Water quality in Singapore has been normal and so far our shoreline has been unaffected," said the agency.

