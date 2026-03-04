2 of 3 autonomous shuttle routes in Punggol to open for public rides from April 1: LTA

Autonomous shuttle services in Punggol will commence public rides from April 1, starting with routes 1 and 3 operated by Grab, announced Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.

Siow, who is also Senior Minister of State for Finance, made the announcement at the Ministry of Transport's (MOT) Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (March 4).

Two of three autonomous shuttle service routes in Punggol will be operated by Grab, while the remaining route — from Punggol East to North — will be operated by ComfortDelGro.

In a media statement on the same day, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the autonomous shuttles operated by Grab in Punggol have undergone extensive testing, accumulating over 25,000km of "safe and reliable autonomous driving" as at Feb 27.

"Since by-invite community rides commenced on Jan 12, around 740 people have taken these autonomous shuttles.

"99 per cent shared positive feedback that they would recommend the service to others," added LTA.

Public rides from April 1, revenue service from mid-2026

Members of the public will be able to register online for a ride on routes 1 and 3 from March 25. More details will be shared by Grab in due course.

The rides will be free for an initial period, with revenue service expected to commence from mid-2026 — at a flat fare of $4 per passenger.

LTA estimates that travel times can be cut by up to 15 minutes with the introduction of these services.

The route operated by ComfortDelGro is expected to commence by-invite rides soon.

