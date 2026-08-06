MRT or ICA? Facial recognition gantry at Punggol Coast station raises eyebrows

Footage of a facial recognition gantry at Punggol Coast MRT station has left some netizens intrigued about its purpose and effectiveness, according to multiple posts circulating on social media.

A clip uploaded by user N9obs_win on YouTube shows that this facial recognition system appears to be incorporated into the priority use gantry.

A screen mounted beside the gantry reflects a commuter's face as they attempt to pass through, similar to the way the automated clearance gantries used by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) work.

In a separate TikTok video posted by 8days, a commuter attempted to use the facial recognition gantry to enter the station.

However, the system did not work for the commuter, who then entered through a conventional gantry instead.

Speaking to 8days, a staff member at Punggol Coast MRT station station said the system was being trialled and that registration was required before it could be used.

Under the trial, a user's transport card is linked to the facial recognition system, allowing them to enter and exit through the gantry.

The gantry was reportedly available only to MRT staff, according to 8days.

'Bring along passport'

In the comments section, many users pointed out the similarities between the gantry and those used at ICA checkpoints.

" 'Welcome home' vibes [like] Changi Airport," said one commenter.

Another simply quipped: "Bring along passport."

Others, however, pointed out that this system could slow down human traffic and cause congestions at the gantries.

"Tapping EZ-Link only take two seconds," said a user. "This facial recognition [may] take like five to eight seconds and will jam the entrance."

"This is a very slow way of entering, confirm long queue," commented another.

Others noted that the gantry is meant for commuters with accessibility issues and may be effective in providing greater convenience to them.

"There is clearly a sign telling you it's for people with accessibility issues," highlighted a user.

A netizen also surmised: "Some have difficulty tapping… or have no [free] hands to tap because they are holding on to mobility aids."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, LTA shared that the modified gantry at Punggol Coast MRT station is part of a closed trial of facial recognition technology for fare payment, and only a selected group of LTA and other public officers can utilise it.

These participants' facial profiles are linked to their SimplyGo cards, allowing them to enter and exit the station using facial scans.

"As this is an early technology trial, we have no plans to expand the trial at this time," LTA stated.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com