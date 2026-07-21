Mother alleges daughter bullied, inappropriately touched at Punggol Cove Primary

Punggol Cove Primary School is investigating a mother's claims that her daughter was allegedly bullied and inappropriately touched in school.

On July 10, Nguyen Thi Kim Ly posted a Facebook video of her daughter crying after being asked whether she wanted to go to school.

"I don't want to go to school...I'm scared," the girl said in Chinese through sobs. AsiaOne understands that Nguyen has since removed this post, although screenshots were later reposted on Facebook.

Addressing teachers at Punggol Cove Primary School in the post, Nguyen wrote in her caption: "My child was in danger and came to you for help, but you were heartless."

Speaking to AsiaOne on Friday (July 17), Nguyen recounted two alleged incidents of inappropriate touching involving a boy in her daughter's class.

On July 2, the boy allegedly touched her daughter's buttocks in the classroom. According to Nguyen, the boy later admitted his mistake and said it was an accident.

Nguyen said she subsequently requested for her daughter's seating arrangement to be changed.

A second alleged incident took place on July 8, when the same boy allegedly inappropriately touched her daughter at the school hall during a Chinese lesson.

Concerned by her daughter's strong negative reactions to the incident, Nguyen said she raised both incidents to the school on July 8.

Since then, she and her husband have attended several meetings with the school regarding these incidents.

On July 17, Nguyen said school leaders explained to her that it was not possible for the boy to have touched her daughter, as there was a bag between them. Nguyen then requested to see CCTV footage, but claimed the school declined to provide it.

In a separate incident in October last year, Nguyen claimed that another female student had allegedly said "f*** you" to her daughter and called her "stupid".

When her daughter raised it to their relief teacher during their Mathematics class, he appeared to have dismissed it and called it "normal".

Nguyen claimed that she had immediately reported the incident on the school portal and the form teacher had acknowledged it, but there was no further follow-up.

Nguyen's 10-year-old daughter has not attended school since July 8. The family is considering transferring her to another school.

In Facebook posts dated July 16 and July 20, Nguyen described her daughter's ongoing emotional distress, saying the 10-year-old continued to cry and was fearful of returning to school.



"My daughter is so afraid of your school that she doesn't dare go [to school]," wrote the mother, addressing Punggol Cove Primary School.

"I have repeatedly gone to the school to discuss my concerns, but instead of receiving proper support, I felt I was treated with disrespect and discrimination by senior staff."

"My daughter should not have to feel afraid at school. She deserves to be protected," asserted Nguyen, adding that she intends to seek legal advice and take legal action if necessary.

"I am not asking for special treatment. I am asking for a thorough investigation, appropriate action, and a safe learning environment for my daughter and every other child," said Nguyen.

School says reports were investigated

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Principal of Punggol Cove Primary School Teo Whye Choo acknowledged that there was an incident of "inappropriate language" in October 2025 and two separate incidents of "alleged improper physical contact".

"The school is aware of the concerns raised by the parent. We take the well-being and safety of all our students very seriously," said Teo.

Regarding the alleged bullying incident last year, she added that the school investigated the matter promptly upon receiving feedback from the family and reprimanded the student in question.

According to her, the student apologised to Nguyen's daughter and both families were informed of the incident and the actions taken.

Teo also confirmed that Nguyen's daughter informed her form teacher about an alleged incident of improper physical contact by another student on July 2.

"On the same day, the school separately interviewed both students and contacted their parents," said Teo.

She said that the school conducted the necessary investigation and remained in contact with the family to provide support following the incident on July 8.

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students," said the Punggol Cove Primary School principal, stating that their teachers have followed up on each reported incident promptly and professionally while keeping parents informed of the actions taken.

"We are working closely with the students involved and their parents as the investigations and follow-up processes are carried out," said Teo.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com