Grab to pilot direct route services for self-driving shuttles in Punggol

Enhancements will be made to the driverless shuttle rides in Punggol before revenue rides begin, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (July 29).

Service operator Grab will be trialling an on-demand service that lets users book a direct shuttle between any existing pick-up and drop-off points.

Trial riders will be able to access Grab's pilot service in the next few months before it is gradually opened to the public in the fourth quarter of 2026. Commercial fares will apply once it is open to the public.

"The pilot service will improve transport options between residential areas and key amenities — including medical clinics, markets, schools, and transport hubs like Punggol Coast MRT station," said Grab on Wednesday.

It operates fixed routes 1 and 3 in Punggol, while ComfortDelGro manages route 2.

Both operators are currently offering free rides as revenue service has not commenced.

LTA said on Wednesday that more than 11,500 unique riders have experienced the driverless rides as at July 12.

The agency said it has received "overwhelmingly positive" feedback about the rides, pointing out that 99 per cent of around 900 respondents of its post-ride surveys in July said they felt safe and would recommend the ride to others.

The survey also found that a proportion of riders preferred to choose where they board and alight, and to have more direct routes to their destinations.

LTA and Grab said it will add more pick-up and drop-off points in Punggol this year.

Grab added that it has established a depot for its autonomous vehicle fleet in Punggol and will be expanding its fleet this year.

Over 9,000 riders have taken its shuttle rides since the start of 2026, and its fleet has clocked about 90,000km of mileage on local roads.

"LTA will continue to work with both Grab and ComfortDelGro to study further service enhancements to improve the convenience and accessibility of autonomous shuttle services," the agency said.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com