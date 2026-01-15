Man, 76, found dead at foot of HDB block in Punggol

The body of a 76-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Punggol on Thursday (Jan 15).

He is believed to have fallen from height.

A video of the incident posted on Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Thursday shows a police tent placed over the body.

A police cardon is seen around an area of the estate's driveway, in front of the centralised refuse chute of two blocks.

Four police fast response cars are also seen in the video.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at Block 172C Edgedale Plains on Thursday at about 8.15am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

