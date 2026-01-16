New Punggol Marine Fire Post will improve emergency response times for Northshore residents: DPM Gan

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division's new marine fire post in Punggol will improve emergency response times and strengthen its response throughout the East Johor Strait when completed in end-2027, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Punggol Marine Fire Post along Northshore Crescent on Friday (Jan 16).

DPM Gan noted that Punggol has grown over the years, adding that the nearby Punggol Northshore and Punggol Digital District have seen more people live, work and play along the waterfront town.

Meanwhile, off the Punggol coastline, there are also more vessels and sea-based industries such as fish farms using the waterways.

Said DPM Gan: "This is why the new Punggol Marine Fire Post is important. It will strengthen coverage for residents in Northshore, improving emergency response times from 11 to 8 minutes, about a 30 per cent reduction.

"The fire post will also allow SCDF to mount a more robust marine response throughout the entire East Johor Strait — within 45 minutes, a major improvement from today, where only parts of the Strait can be covered within this time frame."

Partnering the community and Outward Bound Singapore

The new fire post will integrate with the surrounding waterfront and green environment, including the Northeastern Riverine Loop and Punggol Park Connector.

SCDF said in a joint statement with Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) that the facility is designed with community-friendly features that contribute to the recreational and lifestyle landscape of the Punggol Northshore district.

"The Punggol Marine Fire Post will not only be an emergency response facility; it is also designed as a community-centric facility that supports the evolving lifestyle needs of Punggol residents," the agencies said.

OBS, which provides outdoor education for youths through adventure-based experiential learning, said the new fire post's jetty infrastructure is co-developed with SCDF and the National Youth Council.

When completed, OBS will share jetty access with SCDF, reflecting a coordinated and efficient approach to land use planning, added OBS.

There will also be bicycle stands and shared access pathways for use by members of the public.

The fire post's buildings will also feature energy-saving and water-efficient landscaping to reflect SCDF's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Comprehensive emergency coverage for community

Punggol Marine Fire Post will host both land and sea-based emergency assets, including a Light Fire Attack Vehicle, a fire bike, and an ambulance.

SCDF said that this will allow it to provide "comprehensive coverage" for residential and community incidents.

On maritime response, the new fire post's key differentiator is the deployment of a Rapid Response Fire Vessel, enabling firefighting and rescue operations in Punggol's coastal waters and the East Johor Strait.

Assistant Commissioner Ryan Ong, who heads the SCDF's Marine Division, said: "This will strengthen SCDF's emergency response, in terms of coverage and response time, particularly in the northeastern region of Singapore."

