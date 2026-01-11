Punggol LRT train breaks down, staff climbs through emergency exit to free commuters

A Punggol LRT train broke down on Saturday afternoon (Jan 10), with SBS Transit staff entering via the emergency exit door to free passengers.

In a video posted online, a SBS Transit staff can be seen standing in an LRT carriage with an open emergency exit.

Commuter Vincent Lim told 8world that the LRT train came to a sudden halt as it was departing Punggol Point station around 2.30pm. A message was broadcast through the public address system but it was muffled.

Lim added a staff member entered the carriage through the front emergency exit after five to ten minutes and opened the LRT doors subsequently.

Another commuter added on Reddit that the LRT train broke down beside the station. As such, passengers could exit onto the platform once the doors opened and did not have to walk along the tracks.

Responding to 8world's queries, SBS Transit confirmed an LRT train operating along the Punggol West Loop faced a technical problem on Saturday that lasted less than 15 minutes. The transport operator apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters and said it was investigating the cause of the breakdown.

