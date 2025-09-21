Punters win top 4D prize after Mei Ling market 7th month ceremony reveals lucky numbers

When four 'lucky numbers' appeared at the end of a seventh month ceremony at Mei Ling Market & Food Centre, participants and bystanders did the most reasonable thing — buy 4D.

The digits ended up winning the top prize in that evening's draw.

The ceremony commemorating the Hungry Ghost Festival was held at the market, located at Block 139 Mei Chin Road last Wednesday (Sept 17), Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The chairperson of the committee of residents and shopkeepers, Cai Quanhai (transliteration), 78, told Zaobao that the numbers '8704' had turned up after the paper offerings were burned in the afternoon.

He later heard murmurings during the dinner banquet that the same number had emerged as the top prize in that evening's 4D draw.

"I was sceptical at first, but it was later confirmed, and many people were overjoyed by the news," said Cai.

Cai added that this is the first time this has happened during the committee's seventh month celebrations in the last 50 years.

Cai had also heard that people had been coming forward to make donations after their unexpected windfall.

"To my knowledge, some people even won close to $30,000," said Cai.

He pointed out that the ceremony was held at around 3pm that day, and many people had left early. By the time the numbers appeared, there was only around three hours left to place their bets for the day.

"I was too busy and forgot to place my bet. Some lucky winners were also not members but just passersby," he added.

Cai told Zaobao that nevertheless, the aim of the ceremony was to pray for peace in the community. He also expressed hope that the incident will bring good fortune to businesses in the area.

