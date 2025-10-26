Python captured at Ang Mo Kio: Man seen telling policeman 'don't push me' while trying to get closer to action

A python was successfully captured by two female NParks personnel, described as 'heroines', in Ang Mo Kio early this week, but the action on the sidelines was what has also garnered attention.

The incident, which was recorded and posted on Facebook, occurred at Block 338, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

A Xiaohongshu video taken from a different angle and posted on Oct 20 revealed another commotion which had occurred behind the unfolding action.

The clip showed a police officer behind the railing, standing guard to discourage onlookers from getting too close to the operation.

The policeman was seen approaching a man in white who had managed to come close to the railing while pointing his phone camera at the women.

From the clip, the police officer could be seen placing his hand on the man's forearm as the man then backs away.

However, the man could be heard responding agitatedly in Chinese, "Don't push me... I'll fall, don't push me."

He was also heard explaining that he was "just (standing) here", before walking off.

A short while later, the NParks personnel were seen successfully slipping the python into a black bag, to cheers and applause from the crowd.

The person behind the video, surnamed Shen, told Shin Min Daily News that she had chanced upon the scene that morning at about 9am while crossing an overhead bridge.

"There were police present at the time, and a crowd of about 20 people had gathered to watch," said Shen.

In her post, Shen had described the NParks staff members as "heroines", with several commenters in the Facebook post commending the women for their bravery and expertise.

In a statement to AsiaOne, NParks said that the reticulated python was subsequently sent to the Mandai Wildlife Group for veterinary assessment, and if it is found to be suitable for release, it will be released "in a forested area away from human dwellings".

How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at NParks, also added in the statement that reticulated pythons are native to Singapore and occasionally encountered in urban areas.

They play an important part in the ecosystem, including helping to keep the population of pests such as rodents low.

Members of the public who encounter snakes in public spaces are advised to observe them from a safe distance and "back away slowly, giving it space to retreat".

Individuals should not approach or attempt to handle the snakes, said How.

