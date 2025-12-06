Uncle tries to relocate python from Marsiling coffee shop with bare hands

Some may recoil at the sight of a snake, but not this uncle.

On Dec 2, Facebook user Ah Tye Tang posted a video showing the efforts of a man trying to relocate a reticulated python from a coffee shop at Block 211 Marsiling Crescent.

The elderly man, clad in a black t-shirt and shorts with a white cap, can be seen stalking the snake before grabbing its tail.

In the clip, the coffee shop appears to be mostly empty with some meals left unattended on tables.

The animal escapes, but the man manages to get a grip on its tail again and pops a cigarette into his mouth. He then begins pulling it away from the establishment.

Despite the python attempting to slither away into some shrubs, the man grabs its tail again and drags it back. The snake attempts to strike at him, but he avoids it.

The video shows a blue bucket, possibly meant for the man to contain the snake, but the serpent has other plans.

It coils around a nearby bicycle. The man lets it go and it manages to slither away.

While the video has received over 93,000 views and several shocked reactions, some netizens were tickled by the man's nicotine habits.

"Uncle, no smoking at the coffee shop," a comment read.

Another netizen said: "Please give him a $300 fine for smoking in the coffee shop."

While both the uncle and the snake were unharmed during this encounter, the National Parks Board (NParks) recommends against handling snakes, as it may "cause further stress or injury to the animal".

"The snake may also bite in self-defence," an advisory on their website reads. "Stay calm and do not be alarmed. Back away slowly to give the snake space to retreat."

The animals are "shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered", but they may react defensively if startled by sudden movements.

"Do not touch, chase, or corner the snake," NParks said.

Members of the public are also advised to keep their pets on a leash around snakes.

However, if they notice snakes persisting in an area, they can call NParks' Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 for assistance.

They can also dial the number if they encounter a snake that is injured, distressed or trapped and NParks will send professionals to render assistance.

[[nid:724447]]

drimac@asiaone.com